MINOT, ND (KXNET) — Minot is getting a new home team to root for next summer after the Northwoods Baseball League, a collegiate summer baseball league, announced a new expansion team will be calling the Magic City its new home.

According to the team’s general manager Monica Blake, the new team will be holding a press conference on Wednesday, August 24 at 3 p.m. at Corbett Field to introduce the league, team, and ownership.

“The city of Minot deserves a league and team that is committed to providing the best experience possible to its fans, players, employees, local businesses, and community,” said Blake. “I am so excited to make Minot my home and showcase to residents how our team’s unique approach is more than just baseball, but uses FUN to make a real difference in people’s lives.”

A couple young fans are taking some photos with Clark the Lark and Merrifeather at a Larks game (KXNET)

Blake is originally from Omaha, Nebraska but has called Bismarck home the past four years as a rising star in the Bismarck Larks organization. Monica was named the team’s General Manager and is the only active female owner in the Northwoods League.

The Northwoods League brings to Minot a 30-year reputation of being the proven leader in summer collegiate baseball with an emphasis on the player and fan experience. Minot Baseball LLC’s ownership team brings North Dakota ownership along with a reputation for running a successful baseball team and event company in Bismarck, where they currently run the Bismarck Larks.

The team will be announcing a “Name Your Team” contest at the press conference as they prepare to make their official debut for the 2023 summer season.