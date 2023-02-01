NEW SALEM, N.D. (KXNET) — North Dakota State University announced today that New Salem-Almont’s AJ Heins has signed on to play football for the Bison.

The 6’3″ 295 lb senior lineman was a key member of the Holsteins’ perfect 12-0 season that ended with an overtime victory in the Dakota Bowl to Cavalier, 28-26.

KX got a chance to speak with Heins following the team’s exciting victory:

A two-way player that played both offensive and defensive line, Heins finishes out his New Salem-Almont career with some accolades as well, being named to first-team all-state twice for his offensive line play.

You can follow AJ’s career with the Bison starting on September 2nd when NDSU opens their season against Eastern Washington at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. Congrats AJ!