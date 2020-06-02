New team in town

Minot’s newest baseball team, the Expos open their season Wednesday night. The team will have had only 2 official practices before kicking off their season against Crosby. About 15 players comprise this year’s team under new coach Tyler Luban and the team feels it can be competitive every time out. “We’re gonna try to hit the idea of competing and never really doubt yourself and kind of just believe what you can do as a player” said coach Luban who added “and I believe if you do that successfully and believe in the little things, good things can happen for us.”

Infielder Heat Hartley added “I mean we got a pretty solid team, we’re looking to get some wins, play with some good effort, get the ball in play just looking for some good line drives, all that, get on base, just get our outs, really that’s about it.” The Expos host Crosby Wednesday at 5 at Jack Hoeven Park.