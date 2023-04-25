(KXNET) — Since the first draft was held in 1936, the National Football League has used its annual culling of the top college talent in the country to grow its ranks, renew the popularity of the sport and increase competitive parity among all football teams.

Though the draft process has undergone several iterations since the first one, it remains true to its original design as an equalizer. In its current arrangement, the draft consists of seven rounds, whereby each of the 32 NFL teams receives one pick per round. The order of selection takes place in reverse order of how each team finished the previous season—in other words, barring any trades between teams, each round starts with the team that had the worst overall record and ends with the Super Bowl champions.

There is a long and storied history of teams coming out of the dustbin of failure to resurrect themselves through strategic drafting of top college players. In 1989, for example, the Dallas Cowboys finished 1-15, the worst record in their franchise history. But after drafting Emmitt Smith, who would go on to become the NFL’s all-time leading rusher, first-round No. 1 pick Russell Maryland, and No. 1 pick and future Hall of Famer Troy Aikman, “America’s team” transformed itself into a powerhouse that won three Super Bowls throughout the 1990s.

And while for every top draft pick that went on to gridiron glory — such as seven-time All-Pro quarterback Peyton Manning — there are equally storied accounts of star players who almost didn’t make it out of the draft at all, let alone make a team’s top pick, the NFL’s annual strategic raffle has retained, for teams and colleges alike, its power to change the face of the game with a single draft pick. To this, one need look no further than the 2017 draft, when nine teams passed over Patrick Mahomes, who has gone on to take the once-flailing Kansas City Chiefs to three Super Bowl appearances.

With the 2023 draft slated to be held April 27-29 in Kansas City, Stacker helped us compile a list of the highest NFL draft picks from North Dakota using data from Pro Football Reference. We also limited the players chosen to only seven rounds as that has been the rule for the league since 1994.

Also, keep in mind, that these are players FROM North Dakota, not those who live outside the state and came temporarily to play at North Dakota State University, the University of North Dakota, or any other state college.

#15. JJ Syvrud (LB)

– From: Rock Springs, North Dakota

– Draft pick: Round 7, #235 overall in 1999

– Drafted by: New York Jets

– University: Jamestown

#14. Dave Lince (TE)

– From: Fargo, North Dakota

– Draft pick: Round 7, #99 overall in 1966

– Drafted by: Philadelphia Eagles

– University: North Dakota

New York Jets quarterback # 5 Brooks Bollinger calling signals during the Baltimore Ravens vs New York Jets game on October 2, 2005 at M&T Bank Stadium (Photo by Al Pereira/NFLPhotoLibrary)

#13. Brooks Bollinger (QB)

– From: Grand Forks, North Dakota

– Draft pick: Round 6, #200 overall in 2003

– Drafted by: New York Jets

– University: Wisconsin

OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 09: Connor McGovern #60 of the Denver Broncos looks on during the second half against the Oakland Raiders at RingCentral Coliseum on September 09, 2019 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

#12. Connor McGovern (C/G)

– From: Fargo, North Dakota

– Draft pick: Round 5, #144 overall in 2016

– Drafted by: Denver Broncos

– University: Missouri

#11. Verne Oech (G)

– From: Beach, North Dakota

– Draft pick: Round 5, #42 overall in 1936

– Drafted by: Chicago Bears

– University: Minnesota

#10. Bob Wiese (RB)

– From: Jamestown, North Dakota

– Draft pick: Round 5, #39 overall in 1945

– Drafted by: Detroit Lions

– University: Michigan

#9. Ernie Wheeler (DB)

– From: Fargo, North Dakota

– Draft pick: Round 5, #32 overall in 1939

– Drafted by: Pittsburgh Pirates (Steelers)

– University: North Dakota St.

ARLINGTON, TX – SEPTEMBER 18: Cordell Volson #67 of the Cincinnati Bengals stands during the national anthem at AT&T Stadium on September 18, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

#8. Cordell Volson (G)

– From: Balfour, North Dakota

– Draft pick: Round 4, #136 overall in 2022

– Drafted by: Cincinnati Bengals

– University: North Dakota St.

#7. Ronnie Bradford (DB)

– From: Minot, North Dakota

– Draft pick: Round 4, #105 overall in 1993

– Drafted by: Miami Dolphins

– University: Colorado

CLEVELAND, OH – DECEMBER 10: Dave Logan #85 of the Cleveland Browns in action against the New York Jets during an NFL football game December 10, 1978 at Cleveland Municipal Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio. Logan played for the Browns from 1976-83. (Photo by Focus on Sport/Getty Images)

#6. Dave Logan (WR)

– From: Fargo, North Dakota

– Draft pick: Round 3, #65 overall in 1976

– Drafted by: Cleveland Browns

– University: Colorado

ORCHARD PARK, NY – OCTOBER 1: Defensive lineman Phil Hansen #90 of the Buffalo Bills in action against the Indianapolis Colts at Ralph Wilson Stadium on October 1, 2000 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by George Gojkovich/Getty Images)

#5. Phil Hansen (DE)

– From: Ellendale, North Dakota

– Draft pick: Round 2, #54 overall in 1991

– Drafted by: Buffalo Bills

– University: North Dakota St.

MINNEAPOLIS – DECEMBER 23: Jim Kleinsasser #40 of the Minnesota Vikings celebrates a touchdown against the Washington Redskins at the Metrodome on December 23, 2007 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Redskins defeated the Vikings 32-21. (Photo by Larry French/Getty Images)

#4. Jim Kleinsasser (FB/TE)

– From: Carrington, North Dakota

– Draft pick: Round 2, #44 overall in 1999

– Drafted by: Minnesota Vikings

– University: North Dakota

#3. Bennie Joppru (TE)

– From: Dickinson, North Dakota

– Draft pick: Round 2, #41 overall in 2003

– Drafted by: Houston Texans

– University: Michigan

CINCINNATI, OH – OCTOBER 6: Offensive lineman Andy Heck #66 of the Seattle Seahawks blocks defensive lineman David Grant #98 of the Cincinnati Bengals during a game at Riverfront Stadium on October 6, 1991 in Cincinnati, Ohio. The Seahawks defeated the Bengals 13-7. (Photo by George Gojkovich/Getty Images)

#2. Andy Heck (T)

– From: Fargo, North Dakota

– Draft pick: Round 1, #15 overall in 1989

– Drafted by: Seattle Seahawks

– University: Notre Dame

SEATTLE, WA – DECEMBER 03: Quarterback Carson Wentz #11 of the Philadelphia Eagles runs out onto the field before the game against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field on December 3, 2017 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images)

#1. Carson Wentz (QB)

– From: Bismarck, North Dakota

– Draft pick: Round 1, #2 overall in 2016

– Drafted by: Philadelphia Eagles

– University: North Dakota St.

You may also like: Highest-rated football recruits from North Dakota over the last 20 years

This story was produced and distributed in partnership with Stacker Studio.

This article has been republished pursuant to a CC by NC 4.0 License.