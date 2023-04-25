(KXNET) — Since the first draft was held in 1936, the National Football League has used its annual culling of the top college talent in the country to grow its ranks, renew the popularity of the sport and increase competitive parity among all football teams.
Though the draft process has undergone several iterations since the first one, it remains true to its original design as an equalizer. In its current arrangement, the draft consists of seven rounds, whereby each of the 32 NFL teams receives one pick per round. The order of selection takes place in reverse order of how each team finished the previous season—in other words, barring any trades between teams, each round starts with the team that had the worst overall record and ends with the Super Bowl champions.
There is a long and storied history of teams coming out of the dustbin of failure to resurrect themselves through strategic drafting of top college players. In 1989, for example, the Dallas Cowboys finished 1-15, the worst record in their franchise history. But after drafting Emmitt Smith, who would go on to become the NFL’s all-time leading rusher, first-round No. 1 pick Russell Maryland, and No. 1 pick and future Hall of Famer Troy Aikman, “America’s team” transformed itself into a powerhouse that won three Super Bowls throughout the 1990s.
And while for every top draft pick that went on to gridiron glory — such as seven-time All-Pro quarterback Peyton Manning — there are equally storied accounts of star players who almost didn’t make it out of the draft at all, let alone make a team’s top pick, the NFL’s annual strategic raffle has retained, for teams and colleges alike, its power to change the face of the game with a single draft pick. To this, one need look no further than the 2017 draft, when nine teams passed over Patrick Mahomes, who has gone on to take the once-flailing Kansas City Chiefs to three Super Bowl appearances.
With the 2023 draft slated to be held April 27-29 in Kansas City, Stacker helped us compile a list of the highest NFL draft picks from North Dakota using data from Pro Football Reference. We also limited the players chosen to only seven rounds as that has been the rule for the league since 1994.
Also, keep in mind, that these are players FROM North Dakota, not those who live outside the state and came temporarily to play at North Dakota State University, the University of North Dakota, or any other state college.
#15. JJ Syvrud (LB)
– From: Rock Springs, North Dakota
– Draft pick: Round 7, #235 overall in 1999
– Drafted by: New York Jets
– University: Jamestown
#14. Dave Lince (TE)
– From: Fargo, North Dakota
– Draft pick: Round 7, #99 overall in 1966
– Drafted by: Philadelphia Eagles
– University: North Dakota
#13. Brooks Bollinger (QB)
– From: Grand Forks, North Dakota
– Draft pick: Round 6, #200 overall in 2003
– Drafted by: New York Jets
– University: Wisconsin
#12. Connor McGovern (C/G)
– From: Fargo, North Dakota
– Draft pick: Round 5, #144 overall in 2016
– Drafted by: Denver Broncos
– University: Missouri
#11. Verne Oech (G)
– From: Beach, North Dakota
– Draft pick: Round 5, #42 overall in 1936
– Drafted by: Chicago Bears
– University: Minnesota
#10. Bob Wiese (RB)
– From: Jamestown, North Dakota
– Draft pick: Round 5, #39 overall in 1945
– Drafted by: Detroit Lions
– University: Michigan
#9. Ernie Wheeler (DB)
– From: Fargo, North Dakota
– Draft pick: Round 5, #32 overall in 1939
– Drafted by: Pittsburgh Pirates (Steelers)
– University: North Dakota St.
#8. Cordell Volson (G)
– From: Balfour, North Dakota
– Draft pick: Round 4, #136 overall in 2022
– Drafted by: Cincinnati Bengals
– University: North Dakota St.
#7. Ronnie Bradford (DB)
– From: Minot, North Dakota
– Draft pick: Round 4, #105 overall in 1993
– Drafted by: Miami Dolphins
– University: Colorado
#6. Dave Logan (WR)
– From: Fargo, North Dakota
– Draft pick: Round 3, #65 overall in 1976
– Drafted by: Cleveland Browns
– University: Colorado
#5. Phil Hansen (DE)
– From: Ellendale, North Dakota
– Draft pick: Round 2, #54 overall in 1991
– Drafted by: Buffalo Bills
– University: North Dakota St.
#4. Jim Kleinsasser (FB/TE)
– From: Carrington, North Dakota
– Draft pick: Round 2, #44 overall in 1999
– Drafted by: Minnesota Vikings
– University: North Dakota
#3. Bennie Joppru (TE)
– From: Dickinson, North Dakota
– Draft pick: Round 2, #41 overall in 2003
– Drafted by: Houston Texans
– University: Michigan
#2. Andy Heck (T)
– From: Fargo, North Dakota
– Draft pick: Round 1, #15 overall in 1989
– Drafted by: Seattle Seahawks
– University: Notre Dame
#1. Carson Wentz (QB)
– From: Bismarck, North Dakota
– Draft pick: Round 1, #2 overall in 2016
– Drafted by: Philadelphia Eagles
– University: North Dakota St.
This story was produced and distributed in partnership with Stacker Studio.
This article has been republished pursuant to a CC by NC 4.0 License.