NHSACA announces Hall of Fame inductees and National Coach of the Year finalists

The North Dakota High School Coaches Association announced the finalists for national coach of the year:
Guy Fridley, Dickinson High School, Athletic Director
Dean Winczewski, Minot High School, Boys’ Basketball
Ron Metz, Century High School, Girls’ Basketball
Brad Lies, Century High School, Boys’ Cross Country
Scott Reichenberger, Bismarck High School, girls’ Cross Country
Ron Wingenbach, Century High School, football
Jeremy St. Aubin, South Border High School, golf
Tim Jacobsen, Century High School, boys’ Track & Field
Bill Jansen, Rugby High School, girls’ track & field
Randy Burwick, Hettinger High School, wrestling
Rodney Breitbach, Century High School, boys’ assistant coach of the year
The NHSACA National Hall of Fame inductees were also announced:
Randy Johnson, Hazen High School. He coached boys’ track and field and boys’ basketball for 31 years.