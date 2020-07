Mandan Rodeo Days are back for the 141st year. Some of the top riders from across the country are in Mandan for the event after several other rodeos were cancelled due to COVID-19.

In bareback bronc riding Orin Larsen from Inglis, Manitoba who walks away with the top score.

In steer wrestling, River Voigt from Killdeer, North Dakota, takes the fastest time of the night.