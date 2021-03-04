North Dakota beats South Dakota 21-10

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — Otis Weah ran for 132 of his career-high 163 yards after halftime and had both of his TD runs in the third quarter to help North Dakota beat South Dakota 21-10.

North Dakota, No. 4 in the FCS Top 25, has its first 3-0 start to a season since 2008, beating FCS-ranked teams in all three games.

South Dakota struggled to get the ball past midfield after an early field goal and the Fighting Hawks took a 21-3 lead after Quincy Vaughn threw his first TD pass of his career in the second quarter and Weah scored twice in the third.

