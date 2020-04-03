North Dakota cancels legion baseball

North Dakota American Legion has announced they are cancelling the summer baseball season.

The decision was publicly announced last night on the North Dakota American Legion’s Twitter. The state cited the national American Legion Baseball Committee’s recommendation to suspend all baseball activities. Some coaches around the state have shown that they are frustrated by the decision.

“The legion baseball community around the whole state, whether it’s coaches or managers, they’re wondering why,” Mandan Chiefs manager Jake Kincaid said. “They’re confused, and frankly probably a little angry as well. There’s already plans, if not legion baseball, we’re going to find some place for the kids to play.”

American Legion teams were scheduled to begin practicing on June 1.