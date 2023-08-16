BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — The North Dakota Associated Press Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association (NDAPSSA) has officially released the preseason polls for North Dakota Class A and 9-Man Football.

Class A

TeamsVotes
1. Velva-Drake-Anamoose-Garrison (9)54
2. Central Cass (2)45
3. Kindred (2)33
4. Dickinson Trinity23
5. Langdon-Edmore-Munich18
Others Receiving Votes: Shiloh Christian, Beulah, Bishop Ryan, Bowman County, Des Lacs Burlington, Oakes, Bottineau

9-Man

TeamsVotes
1. New Salem-Almont (8)57
2. LaMoure-Litchville-Marion (2)48
3. North Prairie (2)42
4. Westhope/Newburg/Glenburn19
5. Sargent County14
Others Receiving Votes: South Border, New Rockford-Sheyenne, North Star, Divide County, Linton-HMB-SZ, Wyndmere-Lidgerwood, Grant County-Flasher

The season kicks off for both classes on Friday, August 18.