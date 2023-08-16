BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — The North Dakota Associated Press Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association (NDAPSSA) has officially released the preseason polls for North Dakota Class A and 9-Man Football.

Class A

Teams Votes 1. Velva-Drake-Anamoose-Garrison (9) 54 2. Central Cass (2) 45 3. Kindred (2) 33 4. Dickinson Trinity 23 5. Langdon-Edmore-Munich 18 Others Receiving Votes: Shiloh Christian, Beulah, Bishop Ryan, Bowman County, Des Lacs Burlington, Oakes, Bottineau

9-Man

Teams Votes 1. New Salem-Almont (8) 57 2. LaMoure-Litchville-Marion (2) 48 3. North Prairie (2) 42 4. Westhope/Newburg/Glenburn 19 5. Sargent County 14 Others Receiving Votes: South Border, New Rockford-Sheyenne, North Star, Divide County, Linton-HMB-SZ, Wyndmere-Lidgerwood, Grant County-Flasher

The season kicks off for both classes on Friday, August 18.