BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — The North Dakota Associated Press Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association (NDAPSSA) has officially released the preseason polls for North Dakota Class A and 9-Man Football.
Class A
|Teams
|Votes
|1. Velva-Drake-Anamoose-Garrison (9)
|54
|2. Central Cass (2)
|45
|3. Kindred (2)
|33
|4. Dickinson Trinity
|23
|5. Langdon-Edmore-Munich
|18
9-Man
|Teams
|Votes
|1. New Salem-Almont (8)
|57
|2. LaMoure-Litchville-Marion (2)
|48
|3. North Prairie (2)
|42
|4. Westhope/Newburg/Glenburn
|19
|5. Sargent County
|14
The season kicks off for both classes on Friday, August 18.