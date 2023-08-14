BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — The North Dakota Associated Press Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association (NDAPSSA) has officially released the preseason polls for North Dakota Class AAA and AA Football.

Class AAA

TeamsVotes
1. Fargo Shanley (14)88
2. West Fargo Sheyenne (3)51
3. Mandan40
4. Bismarck Century39
5. Fargo Davies38
Others Receiving Votes: Minot, Bismarck Legacy, West Fargo

Class AA

TeamsVotes
1. Fargo North (12)85
2. Jamestown (7)71
3. Fargo South50
4. Grand Forks Red River46
5. Grand Forks Central11
Others Receiving Votes: Dickinson, Valley City, Wahpeton

Preseason polls for Class A and 9-Man will release on Wednesday, August 16.