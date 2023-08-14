BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — The North Dakota Associated Press Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association (NDAPSSA) has officially released the preseason polls for North Dakota Class AAA and AA Football.
Class AAA
|Teams
|Votes
|1. Fargo Shanley (14)
|88
|2. West Fargo Sheyenne (3)
|51
|3. Mandan
|40
|4. Bismarck Century
|39
|5. Fargo Davies
|38
Class AA
|Teams
|Votes
|1. Fargo North (12)
|85
|2. Jamestown (7)
|71
|3. Fargo South
|50
|4. Grand Forks Red River
|46
|5. Grand Forks Central
|11
Preseason polls for Class A and 9-Man will release on Wednesday, August 16.