BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — The North Dakota Associated Press Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association (NDAPSSA) has officially released the preseason polls for North Dakota Class AAA and AA Football.

Class AAA

Teams Votes 1. Fargo Shanley (14) 88 2. West Fargo Sheyenne (3) 51 3. Mandan 40 4. Bismarck Century 39 5. Fargo Davies 38 Others Receiving Votes: Minot, Bismarck Legacy, West Fargo

Class AA

Teams Votes 1. Fargo North (12) 85 2. Jamestown (7) 71 3. Fargo South 50 4. Grand Forks Red River 46 5. Grand Forks Central 11 Others Receiving Votes: Dickinson, Valley City, Wahpeton

Preseason polls for Class A and 9-Man will release on Wednesday, August 16.