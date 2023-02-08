(KXNET) — The North Dakota High School Athletics Association (NDHSAA) has announced that three-class basketball will officially begin next season in the fall of 2023.

During a meeting held by the NDHSAA, board members shared the results of a poll regarding the latest proposal for three-class basketball in North Dakota.

The results showed that roughly 89% of schools were in favor of implementing three-class basketball, with 66% of schools in favor of starting the new system immediately for the 2023-2024 season.

33% of schools that would potentially be in the AA class voted that they would not like to start the new system in 2023, but to wait a year or more or not implement three-class basketball at all. As for schools that would potentially be in the lower B class, only 16% of schools were against starting the new system in 2023.

After the board voted to approve moving forward with the three-class basketball proposal, the vote then moved to when the start date should be for the new system, whether to begin in the 2023-2024 season or the 2024-2025 season.

A vote by the board of 8-2 led to a decision to implement three-class basketball immediately for the 2023-2024 season.