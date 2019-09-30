North Dakota Highway Patrol Trooper Involved in Crash

A North Dakota Highway Patrol Trooper was involved in a crash while attempting to make a traffic stop last night. It happened in a construction zone on Interstate 29.

Around 6:30 Saturday evening, the patrol vehicle, a 2018 Dodge Charger, was traveling south, about 1.5 miles south of Colfax.

The trooper turned on his emergency lights to make a U-turn and stop a northbound motorist. While making the turn, the Charger was struck on the right side by a northbound 2003 GMC Yukon.

After the collision, the Charger went into the median, and the Yukon became disabled across the northbound lane. Both the driver and a passenger in the Yukon, and the trooper were taken to hospitals for treatment. They’ve all since been released.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash.

If you have questions about the investigation, Highway Patrol asks that you please contact the Sheriff’s Office at (701) 642-7711.

