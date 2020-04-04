North Dakota Legion to revisit cancellation of season

The North Dakota American Legion has announced they are reconsidering the cancellation of their season.

We reported last night that the American Legion cancelled the summer season, but they have since released a statement saying they will revisit the discussion. The legion also says they didn’t include key committee members in their original decision, which received strong push back from some coaches in the area.

“I don’t think I was shocked with the decision necessarily, but the timing was definitely premature,” Mandan Chiefs coach Jake Kincaid said. “I think the big thing I was mostly surprised about was it’s a decision from the legion of the state, not necessarily the baseball portion.”

The Legion says they will revisit the decision to cancel the season on April 20 if the situation with COVID-19 has improved.