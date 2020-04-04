North Dakota participates in Stadium Light Night

If you were driving around Friday Night, you may have seen the sky light up. That’s because schools all over lit up their football and baseball fields to signal to student athletes that they will return to a field soon enough.

People were encouraged to drive up to the stadiums and honk their horns to show support for the community that they live in.

“For the entire state to band together on something that unifies us as a common goal that we can give back and get our kids back in school and on the field.”

“The spring of the year is supposed to be the most exciting time for our seniors. It’s one last time for them to go out and do something they love with their friends, and unfortunately with the suspension of spring sports, they’re not able to do it.”>>>