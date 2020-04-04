North Dakota participates in Stadium Light Night

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

If you were driving around Friday Night, you may have seen the sky light up. That’s because schools all over lit up their football and baseball fields to signal to student athletes that they will return to a field soon enough.

People were encouraged to drive up to the stadiums and honk their horns to show support for the community that they live in.

“For the entire state to band together on something that unifies us as a common goal that we can give back and get our kids back in school and on the field.”

“The spring of the year is supposed to be the most exciting time for our seniors. It’s one last time for them to go out and do something they love with their friends, and unfortunately with the suspension of spring sports, they’re not able to do it.”>>>

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports Videos

More Local Sports

Recent Videos

Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Basketball"

Stadium Lights

Thumbnail for the video titled "Stadium Lights"

Sanford Virtual Docs

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sanford Virtual Docs"

Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Baseball"

BSC Signings

Thumbnail for the video titled "BSC Signings"

Friday, April 3rd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday, April 3rd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Legion Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Legion Baseball"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 4/3

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 4/3"

Losing Work

Thumbnail for the video titled "Losing Work"

Eating your feelings

Thumbnail for the video titled "Eating your feelings"

BisMarket

Thumbnail for the video titled "BisMarket"

Flower Central

Thumbnail for the video titled "Flower Central"

SUPERSIZED #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 4/3

Thumbnail for the video titled "SUPERSIZED #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 4/3"

Amber's Friday morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/3

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Friday morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/3"

A weekend warm up is ahead

Thumbnail for the video titled "A weekend warm up is ahead"

COVID VICTIM'S FAMILY

Thumbnail for the video titled "COVID VICTIM'S FAMILY"

Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Baseball"

Delivering Meals North Dakota Style

Thumbnail for the video titled "Delivering Meals North Dakota Style"

Communicating with NASA

Thumbnail for the video titled "Communicating with NASA"

Gift Cards

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gift Cards"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge