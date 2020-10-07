North Dakota State QB Trey Lance to enter NFL draft

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance says he will not play the spring season and will enter the NFL draft. Lance announced his decision in a post on Twitter.

Lance had a record-breaking season last year in leading the Bison to the FCS championship but only played one game this fall because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last year as a redshirt freshman, he set an NCAA record for all divisions by throwing 287 passes without an interception while throwing 28 touchdown passes and running for 14 more scores.

Many experts have predicted that Lance will be a top-five pick in the draft.