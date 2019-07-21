North Dakota State Trap Shooting Championship rolls on in Bismarck

This weekend, the best from around the country descended onto Bismarck to compete in the 123rd annual State Championship of trap shooting.

Hundreds of competitors are shooting for the top prizes at the Capital City Gun Club, including a trap shooting bag with the title, as well as a belt buckle for the champion of each class. Shooters are also separated in resident and nonresident classes, and at this competition, age is not a factor when it comes to finding out the best of the best

“We’ve got people shooting that are twelve years old, and people that are over 80 out here shooting,” says Capital City Gun Club’s Rod Gilmore. “It’s one of the neat things about trap shooting. It’s something that you can start off as a young person and do it the rest of your life.”

Final results will be posted at the conclusion of the tournament on Sunday.