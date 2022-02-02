Wednesday was National Signing Day, where students from all over North Dakota made their decisions to play at the next level official.
Notable Football Players Staying in ND:
UMary – Lane Caraballo (TE) – Divide County
UMary – Easton Frey (RB) – Central McLean
UMary – Jacob Fricke (DL) – Bishop Ryan
UMary – Ben Mansmith (LB) – Century
UMary – Caleb Rist (RB) – Des Lacs-Burlington
Minot State – Tyler Johnson (TE) – Minot
Minot State – Josh Will (DL) – Bishop Ryan
U of Jamestown – Thomas Drago (WR) – Minot
U of Jamestown – Hunter Ruzicka (RB) – Minot
U of Jamestown – Kaleb Spitzer (OL) – Minot
U of Jamestown – Brendon Palmer (LB) – Mandan
U of Jamestown – Devin Heinze (OL) – Glenburn
U of Jamestown – Trysten Buchfinck (DL) – Beulah
U of Jamestown – Tayton Vondra (DL) – Beulah
Dickinson State – Amari Gilmore (RB) – Beulah
Dickinson State – Jace Friesz (QB) – Grant County/Flasher
Dickinson State – Weston Kuhn (TE) – New Salem-Almont
Valley City State – Jaden Braun (TE) – Century
Valley City State – Austin Richter (TE) – Hazen
Mayville State – Blaze Ferry (RB) – Minot
NDSCS – Layton Ludwig (LB) – Minot