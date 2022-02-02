Wednesday was National Signing Day, where students from all over North Dakota made their decisions to play at the next level official.

Notable Football Players Staying in ND:

UMary – Lane Caraballo (TE) – Divide County

UMary – Easton Frey (RB) – Central McLean

UMary – Jacob Fricke (DL) – Bishop Ryan

UMary – Ben Mansmith (LB) – Century

UMary – Caleb Rist (RB) – Des Lacs-Burlington

Minot State – Tyler Johnson (TE) – Minot

Minot State – Josh Will (DL) – Bishop Ryan

U of Jamestown – Thomas Drago (WR) – Minot

U of Jamestown – Hunter Ruzicka (RB) – Minot

U of Jamestown – Kaleb Spitzer (OL) – Minot

U of Jamestown – Brendon Palmer (LB) – Mandan

U of Jamestown – Devin Heinze (OL) – Glenburn

U of Jamestown – Trysten Buchfinck (DL) – Beulah

U of Jamestown – Tayton Vondra (DL) – Beulah

Dickinson State – Amari Gilmore (RB) – Beulah

Dickinson State – Jace Friesz (QB) – Grant County/Flasher

Dickinson State – Weston Kuhn (TE) – New Salem-Almont

Valley City State – Jaden Braun (TE) – Century

Valley City State – Austin Richter (TE) – Hazen

Mayville State – Blaze Ferry (RB) – Minot

NDSCS – Layton Ludwig (LB) – Minot