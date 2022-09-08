NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — The U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame Class of 2022 has officially been announced and of the five inductees, two are relatively well-known native North Dakotans.

Jocelyn and Monique Lamoureux, who are originally from Grand Forks and played for the University of Minnesota and the University of North Dakota, represented the U.S. Woman’s National Hockey Team for 14 years each and won six World Championships.

The twin sisters helped lead the Olympic team to two Silver medals in 2010 and 2014, before finally claiming the Gold medal in the 2018 Winter Olympics after Jocelyn scored the game-winning goal in a final shootout against Canada.

The duo will join fellow Class of 2022 inductees, Steve Cash, Jim Johannson, and Ryan Miller, on November 30 for the induction ceremony at the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame in St. Paul Minnesota.