NSIC delays the start of fall sports, UMary & Minot State football starting in late September

The Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference has pushed back the start of the fall sports season, with football beginning no earlier than September 26th.

Fall sports practices will also start no earlier than September 2nd for football and cross country. Volleyball and soccer will start practices on September 8th, and the regular season will begin on October 2nd.

“This was a challenging decision for our membership to make,” stated NSIC Commissioner Erin Lind in a press release. “At this time, we remain optimistic that we can safely conduct a fall sports season, and moving the start date of competition will give us the best opportunity to give our student-athletes the experience they deserve.”

