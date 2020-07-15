Nueta Hidatsa Sahnish College gets new Men’s Basketball Coach

Local Sports
Posted: / Updated:

The Nueta Hidatsa Sanish College Athletic Program got a new leader for their basketball program.

“I’m excited about it and I’m just thankful that the college believed that I could come in and help them to build their program and to work with their students,” said new head coach Daryl Bearstail.

Last season, the Athletic Director had to go from classroom to classroom to recruit players, but now that they have a new head coach, they brought in players from New Town, Mandaree and surrounding reservations.

“We have a lot of talent in the area and I am just happy that the guys decided and choose to come and be apart of this,” added coach Bearstail.

“Even though we didn’t get to finish off our high school career, it just feels good to play basketball again and have a team to play for,” said Shooter Stewart.

Bearstail brings 20 years of experience to the Storm Basketball Program– but he wants to bring more than just basketball to the players.

“I want to bring character building while preparing our young men for life beyond basketball and life beyond college,” exclaimed coach Bearstail.

But the players and coach want to change the identity of the program to hard work, dedication and teamwork.

“Our team to serve the community and to be leaders and all of the above, so I just want our young men to be a team and care about each other and to care about others,” explained coach Bearstail.

“We are trying to rebuild honestly, to see if we can win a lot of games and do something good for New Town again. Nice to do something for the Tribe and all of that, so just putting New Town on the map,” declared Stewart.

The Message coach Bearstail preached to players was to dream big and work hard.

“As Native hoopers, you know fast, quick and want to be a quick team and good defense. Defense is the number one key so be a strong team on defense and be able to lock people down,” said Stewart.

Bearstail says the season will be delayed a little bit but they will still prepare for it with preseason condition this fall.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Local Sports Videos

More Local Sports

Recent Videos

Lights and Sirens

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lights and Sirens"

STEM Camp

Thumbnail for the video titled "STEM Camp"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 7/15

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 7/15"

Bridge Moving Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bridge Moving Day"

Williston Construction

Thumbnail for the video titled "Williston Construction"

31:8 Project

Thumbnail for the video titled "31:8 Project"

MPS Plan

Thumbnail for the video titled "MPS Plan"

Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 7/15

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 7/15"

NDC JULY 15

Thumbnail for the video titled "NDC JULY 15"

Wednesday's forecast: Increasing clouds and heat

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday's forecast: Increasing clouds and heat"

Babe ruth baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Babe ruth baseball"

NJCAA Announcement

Thumbnail for the video titled "NJCAA Announcement"

Bull Moose Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bull Moose Baseball"

Independent baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Independent baseball"

Lamoureux twins give back

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lamoureux twins give back"

Lottery Down

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lottery Down"

Fairview ordered to resecure

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fairview ordered to resecure"

Tuesday, July 14th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday, July 14th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 7/14

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 7/14"

Charitable Gaming Down

Thumbnail for the video titled "Charitable Gaming Down"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss