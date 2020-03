It was a busy day of signing news on all levels this Thursday, starting with the announcement that Mandan’s Alonna Allickson will play soccer at UMary.

Another Mandan Brave, Jaxon Duttenhefer, announced his intentions to play football at NDSU next season, playing offensive line.

At the pro level, former Century hockey star Alec Rauhauser signs a contract with the Florida Panthers with hopes of making the roster next season.