NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Former North Dakota State basketball star and Devils Lake native Grant Nelson has officially transferred to the University of Alabama.

According to CBS Sports, Alabama was in an intense recruiting battle for the 6’11” forward’s services with Arkansas with Nelson ultimately choosing the Crimson Tide as his new home.

Back in May, Nelson withdrew from the 2023 NBA Draft and entered the transfer portal after three seasons with the Bison.

Nelson will look to help Alabama make another run at the championship this upcoming season. This past season Nelson averaged 17.9 points, 9.3 rebounds, and 2.1 assists and shot 52.1% from the floor in 2022-23 for NDSU.

Alabama finished last season with a 31-6 record and secured a 1-seed in the NCAA Tournament where they would lose to San Diego State in the Sweet 16.