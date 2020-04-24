Olson named A.D. for Tetons

The Williston State Tetons have named former player and assistant coach Jayden Olson as the team’s new head Athletic Director. Olson brings with him 18 years of coaching experience and said he likes the tradition of Teton basketball. “I have a good feel for Williston’s tradition as well as the academic side as a student athlete and professor” said Olson. He added that he also has experience as both the men’s and women’s basketball programs as well as having a familiarity with the alumni and is looking forward to “reigniting relationships.” Olson said he doesn’t plan any drastic changes but wants to bring stability to the athletic programs along with a few ideas. “I’m excited to implement things I’ve seen from other programs” Olson said.