Olympic Gold Medalist Billy Mills give inspirational message at United Tribes

At United Tribes Technical College, the only American to ever win the 10,000 meter run at the Olympics was on campus.

At the 1964 Tokyo Olympics, Billy Mills pulled what many consider one of the biggest upsets in the history of the games when he came from behind to win the race.

The 82-year-old was in town as part of a joint venture with Runners Against Destructive Decisions, which is a running group formed to help those recovering from addiction and other destructive decisions and to increase awareness of addiction issues in our community.

Mills had a message of tolerance.

“I believe in America,” Mills said. “America needs its people of color. America needs its women, they hold up half the sky. America needs its immigrants, its future immigrants, if we are going to survive.”

Mills is a United State Marine and is a member of the Oglala Lakota Tribe.

