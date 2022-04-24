The North Dakota High School Coaches Association has announced the Optimist All-Star Volleyball rosters for 2022.
The format for the all-star game is switching this year to a red team vs blue team format, as opposed to an East vs West game like it has been in the past.
The red and blue teams will play on June 13 at Fargo Shanley before competing at Bismarck High on June 14.
Red Team
Danielle Hagler, North Star
Paige McAllister, Fargo Shanley
Emily Skalicky, Fargo North
Eden Olson, Our Redeemer’s
Mia Hinsz, Bismarck
Hannah Hoedl, Fargo Shanley
Teegan Scherr, Linton-HMB
Nadia Chwialkowski, West Fargo
Emma Lucas, Northern Cass
Sydney Upton, Bishop Ryan
Riley Hauff, Drake-Anamoose
Hunter Peterson, Jamestown
Coaches: Kelsey Gibbons, West Fargo & Tim Walstrum, Kenmare
Blue Team
Macy Fridgen, Century
Emily Degree, Des Lacs-Burlington
Alissa Haugland, Divide County
Olivia Vetter, Fargo Shanley
Katie Trumbauer, Jamestown
Abby Cox, Oakes
Piper Harris, Mandan
Bailey Munson, Thompson
Ava Wild, Fargo Davies
JayCee Richter, Linton-HMB
Kinsey Zuroff, Beulah
Kenadi Renner, Bismarck
Coaches: Jamie Richter, Linton-HMB & Jamie Zastoupil, Century
