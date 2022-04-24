The North Dakota High School Coaches Association has announced the Optimist All-Star Volleyball rosters for 2022.

The format for the all-star game is switching this year to a red team vs blue team format, as opposed to an East vs West game like it has been in the past.

The red and blue teams will play on June 13 at Fargo Shanley before competing at Bismarck High on June 14.

Red Team

Danielle Hagler, North Star

Paige McAllister, Fargo Shanley

Emily Skalicky, Fargo North

Eden Olson, Our Redeemer’s

Mia Hinsz, Bismarck

Hannah Hoedl, Fargo Shanley

Teegan Scherr, Linton-HMB

Nadia Chwialkowski, West Fargo

Emma Lucas, Northern Cass

Sydney Upton, Bishop Ryan

Riley Hauff, Drake-Anamoose

Hunter Peterson, Jamestown

Coaches: Kelsey Gibbons, West Fargo & Tim Walstrum, Kenmare

Blue Team

Macy Fridgen, Century

Emily Degree, Des Lacs-Burlington

Alissa Haugland, Divide County

Olivia Vetter, Fargo Shanley

Katie Trumbauer, Jamestown

Abby Cox, Oakes

Piper Harris, Mandan

Bailey Munson, Thompson

Ava Wild, Fargo Davies

JayCee Richter, Linton-HMB

Kinsey Zuroff, Beulah

Kenadi Renner, Bismarck

Coaches: Jamie Richter, Linton-HMB & Jamie Zastoupil, Century

For the full roster click here.