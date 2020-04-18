Optimist volleyball All-Star rosters announced

The Optimist volleyball all-star rosters have been announced, and there is a lot of local talent on the team.
State runner-up Bismarck Century is the only school to have two players named to the roster.
The series will be played on June 15 at Fargo Davies and June 16 at Bismarck Century.
West All-Stars
Kameron Selvig – Jamestown
Chloe Markovic – Bismarck Century
Kaia Lill – Bismarck Century
Macy Wetsch – Bismarck High
Ashton Sagaser – Bismarck Legacy
Peyton Sell – Dickinson
Kayli Olson – Des Lacs Burlington
Anabelle Folden – Our Redeemers
Alyssa Andress – Hettinger-Scranton
Jossi Meyer – Stanley
Kaitlyn Klein – Garrison
Abby Smyle – Bowman County
Coaches: Kara Nunziato – Our Redeemers, Jamie Zastoupil – Century