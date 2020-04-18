Optimist volleyball All-Star rosters announced

The Optimist volleyball all-star rosters have been announced, and there is a lot of local talent on the team.

State runner-up Bismarck Century is the only school to have two players named to the roster.

The series will be played on June 15 at Fargo Davies and June 16 at Bismarck Century.

West All-Stars

Kameron Selvig – Jamestown

Chloe Markovic – Bismarck Century

Kaia Lill – Bismarck Century

Macy Wetsch – Bismarck High

Ashton Sagaser – Bismarck Legacy

Peyton Sell – Dickinson

Kayli Olson – Des Lacs Burlington

Anabelle Folden – Our Redeemers

Alyssa Andress – Hettinger-Scranton

Jossi Meyer – Stanley

Kaitlyn Klein – Garrison

Abby Smyle – Bowman County

Coaches: Kara Nunziato – Our Redeemers, Jamie Zastoupil – Century

