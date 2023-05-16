Aubrey Griedl signed on to play for Minot State Basketball after a big senior season.

She averaged just over 14 points and 10 rebounds for the Knights, helping them win a District 12 title and come within one game of The B.

Elise Altringer will join the UMary Swim team after spending five seasons as a varsity swimmer for the WDA Champion Minot Majettes.

“I’ve been so grateful and thankful for my opportunity at Minot High doing that co-op and I’m just excited to grow not only as a person at Mary, but through my swimming too,” Altringer said.

“I never saw myself playing college sports, like I didn’t really think I was good enough, but I started talking with the coaches and they said I had a spot there. It took a while because I wanted to make sure that Minot State was the right place academically on top of athletically, and after visiting and talking with admissions councilors and meeting the team, I just knew that it was the right choice for me,” Griedl.

Aubrey plans to study psychology to become a criminologist, while Elise will major in mechanical engineering.