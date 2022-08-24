Thursday night all eyes will be on college football in North Dakota as the oldest rivalry in the state returns to the field for the first college game of the year.

The University of Jamestown will host Valley City State for the “Paint Bucket Rivalry.” The Vikings lead this series 64-53, with 5 ties coming between the two teams.

Valley City has won the last two matchups, but the Jimmies have reason to believe this year will be different.

“We’ve got to focus on our assignments and we have to be consistent,” Jimmies’ quarterback Cade Torgerson said. “Offensively and defensively if we control what we can control and do our job I think it’ll take care of itself. I think too many times last year we shot ourselves in the foot. It wasn’t something the other team did. It was what we did to ourselves, so I think if we focus and are consistent and do our job it’ll take care of itself.”

Cade Torgerson is the guy Valley City is hoping to get after this week. The Vikings are replacing a lot of production in the front four, so they’re depending on a young core of guys to step up in game one.

“We know we have to create some of that pressure,” Vikings’ head coach Dennis Mcculloch said. “Whether it’s going to be up front with the guys we currently have, or whether we have to manufacture some pressure with bringing some pressure and things like that, those are the things that are going to play out in that game.”

The Paint Bucket game kicks off at 7 p.m. on Thursday night in Jamestown.