Governor says businesses will be allowed to reopen this weekend; under new guidelines

Panthers coaching debut on hold

The debut of new Rugby Panthers baseball coach Beau Erickson may have to wait a year. Not only were the Panthers going to debut a new coach but also return a solid team that finished runner-up in the region. “It’s too bad that we’re not able to play our senior year” said Kelby Gingrich “But we are saving other peoples lives by doing it and flattening the curve. I guess it’s necessary.”

The new coach continues to coach from his home sending out practice ideas for his players. “I have kind of put together a pitching protocol for my players, the guys I anticipate to pitch. Just a number of pitches I want them to throw in a day and what type of pitches I want them to throw” said Erickson.

The Panthers are hoping the season can be salvaged as they look for a rebound season after missing the state tournament for the first time in 3 years last season. “In order to do that, we have to get better day in and day out especially with a short season” said Erickson. “We can’t take steps backwards or plateauing or being the same.”

Erickson also added that the team has a lot of depth on the mound. “This was one of those seasons with the guys, we have a lot of depth at pitching so we were going to play the most games we probably played in a long time so we have some high expectations.”

