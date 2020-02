The Shiloh Christian boys' basketball team continues to embrace tough competition.

Shiloh Christian comes in at 13-5 and 5-0 in District 9 play. The Skyhawks will endure one of the toughest schedules by the time the regular season is complete. Shiloh will face 11 teams that have been ranked in the top 10 at some point this year. The tough schedule may be catching up to them as they have lost their last three contest, which includes dates with New Rockford-Sheyenne and No. 9 Hillsboro-Central Valley.