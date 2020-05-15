Parshall track will return runners

The Parshall Braves girls track team will have to wait a season to build on last year’s success but with a young crew returning the team is looking to pick up where it left off despite not being able to compete this season. “We have a couple of new ones coming on, some of them have pretty good potential” said Braves coach Ken Wells Sr. “There is some fundamentals that go with running and its biomechanics of it building up their strength as they start to get older and hopefully build up their confidence through the program” added Wells.

8th grader Alexus Wilkinson says there’s no pressure on the younger runners. “He like comforts us so we don’t have to be scared and just have fun and try to do our best out there” said Wilkinson. Wilkinson also talked about the leadership of the more veteran runners. “It’s good because it gives you someone you can look up to when we run and someone to motivate us and push us.”

Wells points to keeping the relay teams in tact which were a strong point coming into this year. “Everyone is going to have to be consistent like last year, everybody worked hard, they followed the program and their times just came down and if we can do the same thing, I think we will have another good shot and hopefully everyone improves again.”