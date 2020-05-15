Parshall track will return runners

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Parshall Braves girls track team will have to wait a season to build on last year’s success but with a young crew returning the team is looking to pick up where it left off despite not being able to compete this season. “We have a couple of new ones coming on, some of them have pretty good potential” said Braves coach Ken Wells Sr. “There is some fundamentals that go with running and its biomechanics of it building up their strength as they start to get older and hopefully build up their confidence through the program” added Wells.

8th grader Alexus Wilkinson says there’s no pressure on the younger runners. “He like comforts us so we don’t have to be scared and just have fun and try to do our best out there” said Wilkinson. Wilkinson also talked about the leadership of the more veteran runners. “It’s good because it gives you someone you can look up to when we run and someone to motivate us and push us.”

Wells points to keeping the relay teams in tact which were a strong point coming into this year. “Everyone is going to have to be consistent like last year, everybody worked hard, they followed the program and their times just came down and if we can do the same thing, I think we will have another good shot and hopefully everyone improves again.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports Videos

More Local Sports

Recent Videos

Lions Basketball Canceled

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lions Basketball Canceled"

Bismarck Sandlot Early Games

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Sandlot Early Games"

Guardianship and the Opioid Crisis

Thumbnail for the video titled "Guardianship and the Opioid Crisis"

Northern Testing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Northern Testing"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader"

Restaurant in Mandan

Thumbnail for the video titled "Restaurant in Mandan"

Gateway to Science

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gateway to Science"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 5/15

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 5/15"

MSA United Way

Thumbnail for the video titled "MSA United Way"

Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 5/15

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 5/15"

Friday's forecast: Increasing clouds and warmer temperatures

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday's forecast: Increasing clouds and warmer temperatures"

Dance Studio Open

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dance Studio Open"

Hettinger Scranton Track

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hettinger Scranton Track"

Bismarck Softball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Softball"

Thursday, May 14th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday, May 14th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

DSU Plans for Fall Semester

Thumbnail for the video titled "DSU Plans for Fall Semester"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 5/14

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 5/14"

Amusement Park

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amusement Park"

Peacock Alley

Thumbnail for the video titled "Peacock Alley"

Ballot Tips

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ballot Tips"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge