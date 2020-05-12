Partial dome opening

The MSU Dome is a step closer to being open to the public again. The dome opened the 3rd floor and the walking track today to the general public. “We decided that opening the 3rd floor for community walkers” said MSU athletic director Andy Carter. “In that regard there’s some hesitation obviously but if people come in and follow the rules and they maintain some social distancing there’s no reason that they can’t be walking around up there.”

Carter added that getting some activity venues available to the public is important and that it still comes down to each individual whether or not they take advantage of it. “There’s a lot of great things about our country and North Dakota” said Carter “if you want to do it, do it, if you don’t want to do it stay home. Nobody’s making you do it”.

Carter also added that the University is getting ahead on summer projects around the dome and added a new “3” point line that the NCAA will be using in a couple of years. “We thought that we were under guidelines to add the 3 point line but now in the mean time that’s been delayed for implementation for another year, but it’s down” said Carter.