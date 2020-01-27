Phil Jackson reacts to Kobe Bryant’s passing

The news of Kobe Bryant’s passing reached everyone in the sporting world, including North Dakota Basketball Legend Phil Jackson.
Jackson was Bryant’s head coach for 11 seasons, winning five NBA titles with the Los Angeles Lakers.
“The crash was a tragedy for multiple families,” says Jackson in a statement. “My heart goes out to Vanessa and the families that lost loved ones. Kobe was a chosen one-special in many ways to many people. Our relationship as coach/player transcended the norm. He went beyond the veil.”