Summer League baseball is scheduled to go forward this season at all levels. The class “AA” and “A” levels will play in a senior Babe Ruth league while the class “B” schools will play in an independent league. Teams like Burlington are chomping at the bit to get outdoors where weather conditions have been more Arizona like for this time of year.

Bulldogs coach Matt Koronka says the league will have the same structure as the legion league with the same familiar teams. “Renville County, Garrison teams like that so no new faces, no surprises” said the coach. “There’s gonna be a sectional up in Stanley and then there is a state tournament being put together an it’ll be in Minot so something to play for would be nice.”

The announcement is probably the best news many if not all of the players have heard in a couple of months. “Just getting a chance to be with friends again during the summer” said Dante Gunville. His teammates also chimed in with words of consolation. “It feels good to be back on the field and missing out on a school year kind of took a toll on all of us as seniors so coming back for summer is a good thing” said senior Aiden Ladd. Toby Zietz took more of a philosophical approach “There’s a lot of uncertainty in the world right now but what we’re sure of is baseball”.

When asked if any special protective gear would be used in the games, head coach Matt Koronka answered pretty matter of fact. “I don’t have any plans to do anything but business as usual” said the coach. “I mean I guess if somebody wants to wear a mask and they’re comfortable with that whatever they want to do, I’m not making any of my players wear masks, the umpires can work as they usually would if that’s what they’re gonna do and we’ll play ball.” The Bulldogs will hold their first practice next Tuesday.

