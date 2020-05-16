“Playing through” season

Our Redeemer’s sophomore golfer Zach Hendrickson is looking to sharpen his skills without a high school season this year. Hendrickson placed 7th at state as a freshman and although he didn’t get to play in the state tournament, he’s not letting that slow down his goals for the next couple of years.

“Now that we got an extra long off season, just gotta keep getting to the course, practice as much as possible” said Hendrickson. Hendrickson was looking forward to playing against some of the top players again this year but now he hopes those seniors will continue to play for the love of the game. “Hopefully all the seniors realized this is an opportunity still to get as much practice in as possible and still improve as a golfer.”

Meanwhile Zach has a built in coach with his dad being the former head girls golf coach at Minot High. While it’s tough for a dad to miss out on his son’s season, Eric Hendrickson says both he and his son are taking it in stride. “He knows that there are more years to come for him” said Hendrickson “but he was certainly looking forward to this season and competing again.”