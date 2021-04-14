Playoff berths at stake as FCS regular season winds down

UW Whitewater lineman Quinn Meinerz jumps as he warms up at the school’s pro football day Tuesday, March 9, 2021, in Whitewater, Wisc. The only FCS teams hosting pro days this year were Central Arkansas, North Dakota State and South Dakota State. Division III Wisconsin-Whitewater held one only because its Senior Bowl revelation, offensive lineman Quinn Meinerz, warranted another look after his team did not play in the fall. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

There are playoff berths still at stake during the final weekend of the regular season before the FCS postseason field is announced Sunday.

Only five of 10 automatic berths in this year’s 16-team playoffs have been determined, and six other teams will be playing to claim at-large berths.

The two biggest games on tap include No. 1 James Madison playing host to No. 11 Richmond and No. 2 North Dakota State playing host to No. 4 South Dakota State.

The weekend could also prove historic for Virginia Military Institute and Davidson, which are among the teams angling for their first playoff berths.