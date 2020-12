The UMary Women's Basketball Team returns to action at the turn of the calendar when they host Sioux Falls.

This year, the Lady Marauders will try and find contributors from their new players. However, with a 16 game schedule, it'll be tough to find the playing time needed to get girls in rhythm. Head Coach Rick Neumann says an example is Megan Voit last season, who struggle in the first 12, but played lights out the rest of the season.