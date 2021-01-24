Plays of the week – January 24

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Check out this week’s top plays from the basketball court and the ice!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports Videos

More Local Sports

Recent Videos

Jesse White

ND National Guard Returns

Plays of the Week

Emergency car kit

Car seats & coats

Minot Park improvements

Class B Basketball

WDA Basketball

College basketball

WDA Hockey

Mike Dandrea's Full Forecast 1/23/2021

FNF pt 2

FNF Pt 1

Ohio family grateful for pardon from President Trump

vaccine mixing

Covid & Heart

Vaccine Notification

New Plant

New Programs

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News