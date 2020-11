Velva's football team is in a familiar position this postseason as they are headed to the semifinals for the second consecutive year.

The Aggies picked up a 33-0 win over Dickinson Trinity on Saturday. Head Coach Larry Sandy says the line being physical up front led to their big rushing attack from Gage Florence who finished with four Touchdowns, but it was the Aggies' defense that stepped up to slow down the Titans rushing attack and shut them out.