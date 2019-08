Welcome to a new Digital Exclusive Show during the football season, called Pop Talk.

Joey and Phil love to make popcorn in the afternoon everyday, and this time, you get to join them at the microwave as they breakdown the biggest games this week.

The guys open up with a preview of Century’s trip to Fargo Davies, as well as the start of Bismarck’s title defense against West Fargo Sheyenne.

Grab your popcorn, and join us every Tuesday afternoon for Pop Talk!