Sunday was the last day of Motor Magic in Minot, which marked the end of the dirt track season at NoDak Speedway. 147 racers came out to compete in the different classes.

Feature Winners:

Junior Slingshot: Jacek Ashworth

IMCA Modified: Shawn Strand

IMCA Northern SportMod: Kelly Henderson

IMCA Stock Car: Dalton Flory

IMCA Hobby Stock: Andrew Bertsch

IMCA Sport Compact: Chrys Yost