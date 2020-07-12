Racing: Driver looking to make a move at Nodak Speedway

The Nodak speedway is in the 7th week of competition and drivers are happy to be on the track after losing a month of the season.

IMCA Sports MOD Driver Robby Rosselli is in his 17th year of racing, finishing runner up last year and winning the championship in 2018. In his last race Rosselli finished 4th but His goals this year is to win a championship.

“Our goal every year is to just win races, and if you win races, championships will come with that. So just good strong finishes is our goal ever night just staying out of trouble and matience in the garage every week making sure nothing is falling off and I got my cousin and my nephew here tonight so I got some pretty good help,” declares Sports Mod Driver Robby Rosselli.

Action starts tomorrow at 7pm

