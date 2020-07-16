Racing for more than just the checkered flag

This is just the third summer that Tanner Hofer has spent in a race car, but this year when he climbs into the driver’s seat he’s racing for more than just wins and losses.

“For possibly being my last season in the car I said, ‘Well I’ve got to do something special,'” IMCA Sport compact driver Hofer said. “This just seemed like the easiest way to do it, and the best thing to say thank you to my cousin for actually giving me a reason to race.”

Hofer wraps his car in purple, teal and yellow, the colors for suicide awareness and prevention. It’s a cause close to Hofer’s heart after his cousin, A.J. died by suicide in August of 2017.

“Every lap I take is basically just for him,” Hofer said. “I mean, it’s for me too and it’s for anybody that likes watching, but he died on the 21st and I’m number 21 because of it.”

Hofer says his hood and his number are a special tribute to A.J., but the rest of the car represents others who have gone through the same hardship.

“It makes more sense to say one little part of it is for me, and the rest of it is for everybody else in the world,” Hofer said.

The car isn’t his only contribution though. Hofer is donating half of his season winnings to the North Dakota chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. He says the high rate of suicide makes it even more important to give the money to his home state.

“You go anywhere and you hear it,” Hofer said. “It’s really important to know that you’re making a difference.”

Hofer says he doesn’t dwell on life’s twists and turns, but rather giving back to the community that is cheering him on.

“It’s one of those things that you just need to know that there’s someone out there to talk to you,” Hofer said.

Hofer hopes to make at least a $1,000 donation at the end of the season.