Racing: Mandan Dirt Series rolls on

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Mandan dirt series at Dacotah Speedway rolled on Friday night.

In the hobby stock division, John Gartner Jr. started the race out front in the No. 1 car, and led most of the race, but on the final lap Chad Hausauer came into the final turn to pass for the win.

In the IMCA sport compacts, Tanner Hofer lead the first couple of laps before Stan Thompson passed him in the No. 8 car on the back stretch. Thompson would go on to win the first heat.

For the WISSOTA Street stocks, points leader Hunter Domagala started the race out in third place, but he took the lead on lap one and didn’t look back. Hunter finished ahead of his dad Tracy for the win in the heat, and again in the feature race.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Local Sports Videos

More Local Sports

Recent Videos

Dacotah Speedway

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dacotah Speedway"

Babe Ruth Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Babe Ruth Baseball"

Good Night Minot Season Finale Preview

Thumbnail for the video titled "Good Night Minot Season Finale Preview"

Surrey Blue Sox Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Surrey Blue Sox Baseball"

Northwoods Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Northwoods Baseball"

Friday, July 10th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday, July 10th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Dickinson Roughriders Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dickinson Roughriders Baseball"

ND United on Returning to School

Thumbnail for the video titled "ND United on Returning to School"

31:8 Project

Thumbnail for the video titled "31:8 Project"

BDAC Open

Thumbnail for the video titled "BDAC Open"

Taco John's

Thumbnail for the video titled "Taco John's"

International Students

Thumbnail for the video titled "International Students"

Makoti Threshing Show

Thumbnail for the video titled "Makoti Threshing Show"

Job Search

Thumbnail for the video titled "Job Search"

Conservation Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "Conservation Day"

Highland Acres

Thumbnail for the video titled "Highland Acres"

Oil Market

Thumbnail for the video titled "Oil Market"

Tom's Friday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 7/10

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tom's Friday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 7/10"

Isaak Motion Denied

Thumbnail for the video titled "Isaak Motion Denied"

Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 7/10

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 7/10"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss