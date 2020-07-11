Racing: Mandan Dirt Series rolls on

The Mandan dirt series at Dacotah Speedway rolled on Friday night.

In the hobby stock division, John Gartner Jr. started the race out front in the No. 1 car, and led most of the race, but on the final lap Chad Hausauer came into the final turn to pass for the win.

In the IMCA sport compacts, Tanner Hofer lead the first couple of laps before Stan Thompson passed him in the No. 8 car on the back stretch. Thompson would go on to win the first heat.

For the WISSOTA Street stocks, points leader Hunter Domagala started the race out in third place, but he took the lead on lap one and didn’t look back. Hunter finished ahead of his dad Tracy for the win in the heat, and again in the feature race.