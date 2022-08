We are close to crowning champions at NoDak Speedway, with two weeks left for drivers to get points in their class. 68 drivers came out Sunday to compete in five different classes.

Feature Results:

IMCA Modified: Marcus Tomlinson

IMCA Northern SportMod: Darren Medler

IMCA Hobby Stock: Caden Appelt

IMCA Stock Car: Jason Berg

Western Renegade: Myles Tomlinson