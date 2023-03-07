The Region 5 Championship will be a rematch from the girls’ title game a few weeks ago, with Shiloh Christian taking on Garrison Thursday night.

Region 5 Tournament Scores:

#1 Shiloh Christian 73 #5 Washburn 36 Final #2 Garrison 73 #6 Flasher 56 Final

Region 3 Tournament Scores:

#1 Medina-PB 47 #3 Linton-HMB 39 Final #1 Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier 46 #3 Ellendale 68 Final

Region 7 Tournament Scores: