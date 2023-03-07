The Region 5 Championship will be a rematch from the girls’ title game a few weeks ago, with Shiloh Christian taking on Garrison Thursday night.
Region 5 Tournament Scores:
|#1 Shiloh Christian
|73
|#5 Washburn
|36
|Final
|#2 Garrison
|73
|#6 Flasher
|56
|Final
Region 3 Tournament Scores:
|#1 Medina-PB
|47
|#3 Linton-HMB
|39
|Final
|#1 Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier
|46
|#3 Ellendale
|68
|Final
Region 7 Tournament Scores:
|#1 Bowman County
|75
|#4 Hazen
|61
|Final
|#2 Beulah
|52
|#3 Dickinson Trinity
|29
|Final