The Region 5 Championship will be a rematch from the girls’ title game a few weeks ago, with Shiloh Christian taking on Garrison Thursday night.

Region 5 Tournament Scores:

#1 Shiloh Christian73#5 Washburn36Final
#2 Garrison73#6 Flasher56Final

Region 3 Tournament Scores:

#1 Medina-PB47#3 Linton-HMB39Final
#1 Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier46#3 Ellendale68Final

Region 7 Tournament Scores:

#1 Bowman County75#4 Hazen61Final
#2 Beulah52#3 Dickinson Trinity29Final