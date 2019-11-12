Region 5 Volleyball: All top seeds advance in quarterfinals

In the quarterfinals of the Class B Region 5 Volleyball tournament, all the higher seeds advanced to the quarterfinals on Nov. 11.

Even more remarkable than all the top seeds winning, was that they all won in straight sets.

Flasher defeated New Salem-Almont to open the day. Next, Garrison-Max took care of Center-Stanton. On the bottom half of the bracket, Shiloh Christian cruised against Washburn. In the final match of the day, Wilton-Wing topped Underwood.

The quarterfinals will be tomorrow, Nov. 12. The finals will be Thursday, Nov. 14.

