Region 7 Volleyball: Bowman County produces lone upset in quarterfinals

At the Region 7 Volleyball tournament, Bowman County produced the only upset in the quarterfinals on Nov. 11 at Dickinson Trinity.

The top seed Hettinger-Scranton had no trouble with Beach winning 3-0. In the next match, Bowman County upended Beulah, 3-1, to move to the semifinals. The host school Dickinson Trinity cruised to a 3-0 win against Killdeer. In the final match of the night, Heart River was able to advance with a 3-1 victory.

The quarterfinals will be tomorrow, Nov. 12. The finals will be Thursday, Nov. 14.