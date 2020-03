District nine dominated the first day of the Region Five Tournament, winning all four games at the Bismarck Event Center.

Shiloh Christian and New Salem-Almont each won by double digits, setting up a Skyhawk and Holstein semifinal on Tuesday.

The night games were a lot closer, as Standing Rock hit a go ahead shot in the final seconds to beat Washburn. Flasher continued the drama, as they took the lead with just 10 seconds left to eliminate Underwood.