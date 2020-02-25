Region Five Girls Basketball: Top seeds advance to semifinals at Mandan

The Regional Tournament week tipped off for the Class B Girls, including possibly the deepest region in the state in Region Five.

Flasher opened the day, picking up right where they left off from the District Nine tournament, bullying Garrison all day in their 65-42 win.

Center-Stanton took down Grant County in their quarterfinal, ending the Coyotes’ season with a 51-45 win.

In the night cap, Underwood took care of business against Standing Rock, winning 55-43.

Shiloh Christian pulled off an amazing comeback against Wilton-Wing, outscoring the Miners 39-15 in the second half, winning 61-45.